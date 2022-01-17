 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Instead of chastising, Biden should encourage Americans
0 comments

Letter: Instead of chastising, Biden should encourage Americans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the press about the Texas synagogue hostage incident before volunteering with first lady Jill Biden, back right, at hunger relief organization Philabundance, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

The best parental advice I received came from my mother. When starting a family, she offered that you should never tell a child he or she is bad. The child will live up to the label.

President Joe Biden likes to share advice he received from his own parents. He may want to consider my mother’s advice when dealing with American citizens. Don’t tell us we are bad. Highlight our strengths. Empower us to do better. Tell us this is a great country. Challenge us to live up to the label.

Nancy Ray • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News