Letter: Instead of chastising, Biden should encourage Americans

The best parental advice I received came from my mother. When starting a family, she offered that you should never tell a child he or she is bad. The child will live up to the label.

President Joe Biden likes to share advice he received from his own parents. He may want to consider my mother’s advice when dealing with American citizens. Don’t tell us we are bad. Highlight our strengths. Empower us to do better. Tell us this is a great country. Challenge us to live up to the label.