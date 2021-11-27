Letter: Instead of MetroLink expansion, improve bus service

Regarding “St. Louis County back in picture for north-south MetroLink expansion” (Nov. 17): I think this is another folly by politicians wishing to build something with taxpayers’ money. I also think the need could be better served by using existing buses and increasing the service, not reducing it. People don’t like to ride the bus because the wait time between buses is so long, and it doesn’t take you where you want to go.
At the same time that St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is advocating for MetroLink expansion, Metro is reducing service to this very same north St. Louis County area. The recently announced service change (which goes into effect Monday), reduces bus frequency on 18 lines, ends service early on three lines, and suspends six lines entirely. Of the total of 27 changes, 16 of them directly affect service in north St. Louis County.
How would this MetroLink expansion, which has a fixed and limited route, better serve those who ride public transportation?
Matthew Conlon • Ballwin