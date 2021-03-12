 Skip to main content
Letter: Instead of wage hike, expand earned income tax credits
Letter: Instead of wage hike, expand earned income tax credits

Senate begins considering Democrats' $1.9T virus relief bill

Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill being prepped in Congress includes a provision that over five years would hike the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

Regarding Lynn Schmidt's column "Beware the unintended consequences of trying to help low-wage workers" (March 2): People need to live. But the economy isn't guaranteed to always provide for them, so we have a minimum wage. Without it, there is the possibility of a race to the bottom.

On the other hand, a high minimum wage has some perverse effects. It may justify additional investment in automation to do the job with fewer people. Or maybe better qualified people could be hired for $15, putting the less qualified out of work. And the additional cost would be passed on to the customers, functioning as a regressive tax paid by low-income people.

Perhaps an expanded earned-income tax credit would help vulnerable people more. For example, perhaps a a single, low-income mother would have her income supplemented, but a young person living with family would not. This is a cheaper way to help than giving everyone $15 per hour, and it avoids the unintended consequences.

The support for a $15 minimum wage comes from good-hearted people, but it might not be the best way to help those in need.

George Stair • St. Louis  

Sports