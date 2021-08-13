 Skip to main content
Letter: Insults won't coax vaccine skeptics to change their minds
0 comments

Letter: Insults won't coax vaccine skeptics to change their minds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Latest: Florida governor holds to anti-lockdown stance

In this July 31, 2021 photo, a sign recommends attendees of the Newport Jazz Festival wear masks in a tented area where singer Ledisi performs in Newport, R.I. Festival-goers were also required to digitally upload proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test. (Matt O’Brien/AP Photo)

 Matt O'Brien

Regarding the letter "Vaccine side effects nothing compared to chemotherapy" (Aug. 7): It seems there have been a number of letters lately condemning the unvaccinated, calling them everything from “cowardly” to “brainwashed” to “pampered little princes.” While I share these writers’ deep frustration, I am concerned that their messages undermine the very cause they so fervently support.

There is research on effective methods of changing health behavior. Shaming and blaming, while undeniably cathartic for the speaker, do not rank high on the list. Meeting people where they are, and listening to their concerns, do work.

We all have the right to be angry and the right to express that anger. But expressing it this way in a public forum is likely to be ineffective at best and counterproductive at worst by driving away the very people we most need to reach. If we allow our frustration to rule us, we risk losing valuable opportunities to effect real change, as well as losing sight of the fact that all of us, vaccinated and not, share a common goal: to get our lives back.

Christine Politte • University City 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News