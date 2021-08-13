Letter: Insults won't coax vaccine skeptics to change their minds

Regarding the letter " Vaccine side effects nothing compared to chemotherapy " (Aug. 7): It seems there have been a number of letters lately condemning the unvaccinated, calling them everything from “cowardly” to “brainwashed” to “pampered little princes.” While I share these writers’ deep frustration, I am concerned that their messages undermine the very cause they so fervently support.

There is research on effective methods of changing health behavior. Shaming and blaming, while undeniably cathartic for the speaker, do not rank high on the list. Meeting people where they are, and listening to their concerns, do work.

We all have the right to be angry and the right to express that anger. But expressing it this way in a public forum is likely to be ineffective at best and counterproductive at worst by driving away the very people we most need to reach. If we allow our frustration to rule us, we risk losing valuable opportunities to effect real change, as well as losing sight of the fact that all of us, vaccinated and not, share a common goal: to get our lives back.