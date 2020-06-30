Letter: Insurance companies need names of Trump supporters

Regarding “Trump rally flop in Tulsa, but a hit on television” (June 23): The Republican Party espouses the principle of “individual responsibility,” and embraces the label “pro-business.” As such, the Republican National Committee has a unique opportunity to save the medical and life insurance industries potentially billions of dollars. The committee should just make the identities of everyone who signs the waivers not to sue if they get the coronavirus at President Donald Trump’s rallies accessible to those same insurance companies.
These rally attendees freely exercise their right to share their personal information with the rally organizers. But their public declarations also flag them as people who acknowledged they are voluntarily engaging in high-risk behavior. A fundamental economic principle of the insurance industry is that higher risk incurs higher premiums, and unacceptably high risk may result in denial of coverage. Also, insurance generally does not cover suicide.
After all, if you subscribe to the same medical insurance as people who deliberately choose to expose themselves to avoidable risk, do you want to share the financial burden of their treatment?
I would never advocate denial of medical treatment. Just let the free market adjust the premiums to match the risks. Note that many of these same insurers are already canceling policies for the people newly unemployed due to COVID-19, so this would just be a consistent extension of their business practices.
John Riess • Ellisville
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.