Letter: Insurance companies will decide vaccination mandates
Letter: Insurance companies will decide vaccination mandates

Regarding “Missouri lawmakers seek to ban business vaccine mandates” (Aug. 5): All the debate about whether employers should require coronavirus vaccinations as a condition for employment will likely be rendered moot by group health insurance carriers and corporate lawyers, as was the case with smoking bans.

Those employees who fail to produce proof of vaccination, or a documented medical exemption, will probably be faced with substantial increases in their health insurance premiums. Similarly, corporate attorneys must be fretting about the possibility of damage suits by vaccinated employees if their companies don’t adequately protect them from the unvaccinated.

Companies and organizations can be expected to protect themselves by requiring proof of vaccinations. If cigarette smoking produced anything positive, it may have been setting the model for dealing with public health threats in the workplace.

Jim Shepard • St. Louis

