Letter: Insurrection was no normal tourist visit to the Capitol

Regarding "What insurrection? Growing number in GOP downplay Jan. 6" (May 14): Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia claimed, on May 12, that “if you didn’t know that what was shown on TV was a video from January 6, you would actually think it was a tourist visit." Using that logic, I can confidently report that if you haven’t seen my many photos on Facebook, you would actually think I am Sophia Loren.