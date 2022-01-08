 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Insurrection wasn’t first effort to disrupt the electoral vote
Winfield Scott

Gen. Winfield Scott

Regarding the editorial “Talk of civil war moves beyond theoretical as distrust of elections grows” (Jan. 2): The 2021 election wasn’t the first time that a disruption of the electoral vote count was contemplated. According to famed Civil War historian Bruce Catton’s first volume of “The Centennial History of the Civil War,” when in 1860 after Lincoln was elected president but before the electoral votes had been counted:

“Just before Lincoln left Springfield, a citizen visited the old general [General Winfield Scott, then head of the armed forces] to ask whether precautions had been taken to make sure that Congress could formally count the the electoral vote; it was being rumored that that a mob would rise and prevent it, thus making it impossible for Lincoln to take office.

“I supposed I had suppressed that infamy,” said General Scott, “Has it resuscitated? I have said that any man who attempted by force or unparliamentary disorder to obstruct or interfere with the lawful count of the electoral vote for President or Vice-President of the United States should be lashed to the muzzle of a twelve-pounder and fired out the window of the Capitol. I would manure the hills of Arlington with the fragments of his body, were he a Senator or chief magistrate of my native state!”

The Capitol Police exercised incredible self control in not creating a blood bath on the steps of the Capitol. Another insurrection may have a very different outcome.

Terry McElligott • Edwardsville

