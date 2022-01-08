Letter: Insurrection wasn’t first effort to disrupt the electoral vote

Regarding the editorial “Talk of civil war moves beyond theoretical as distrust of elections grows” (Jan. 2): The 2021 election wasn’t the first time that a disruption of the electoral vote count was contemplated. According to famed Civil War historian Bruce Catton’s first volume of “The Centennial History of the Civil War,” when in 1860 after Lincoln was elected president but before the electoral votes had been counted:

“Just before Lincoln left Springfield, a citizen visited the old general [General Winfield Scott, then head of the armed forces] to ask whether precautions had been taken to make sure that Congress could formally count the the electoral vote; it was being rumored that that a mob would rise and prevent it, thus making it impossible for Lincoln to take office.