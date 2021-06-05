 Skip to main content
Letter: Insurrectionists must face consequences of their deeds
Letter: Insurrectionists must face consequences of their deeds

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to open a door of the U.S. Capitol as they riot in Washington.

The attempt to overturn the results of the November election with premeditated mob violence caused several deaths and still threatens our democracy. If we don’t get to the bottom of the violence and force those who inflamed it to face consequences, it will send a dangerous message and make us vulnerable to another attack in the future.

I still hope some kind of Jan. 6 commission goes forward and actions are taken to chastise the insurrectionists, both those in the riot as well as supporters who helped lay the groundwork for this black splotch on our precious American democracy.

Francine Buerke • St. Louis County

