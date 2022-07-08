Letter: Internet access for seniors is essential for daily living

Regarding "Bond and Osborn: St. Louis must unite to bridge the digital divide so no one is left behind" (July 4): For many older adults, especially those living alone, the pandemic highlighted just how essential digital service is for seniors. It is required if people wish to talk with their doctor, register for a vaccine, or connect with family and friends.

In St. Louis, using pandemic funds, the GrandPads program made computer tablets, preloaded with data and wireless internet, available to 1,700 older adults in St. Louis County. The devices are easy-to-use and help older adults stay connected through email, video and online access. Building on the program’s success, St. Louis County recently appropriated American Rescue Plan Act funding to double the number of adults over age 65 who could participate in the program.

While more needs to be done to bridge the digital divide, it is rewarding to me, as a member of the St. Louis County Older Adults Commission, to see St. Louis take positive steps to provide internet access to the underserved older population.

Carroll Rodriguez • St. Louis County