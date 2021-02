Regarding "Tired of waiting: Elderly, sick in St. Louis area drive hours to get vaccine" (Feb 22): All of the instant communication by phones, internet and social media has done for the coronavirus vaccine effort is to get the vast majority of us to hurry up and wait. The internet gives the illusion that we can control our destinies, and we are all movers and shakers, when in fact this pandemic shows the majority of us are the moved and the shaken.