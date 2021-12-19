Letter: Interracial, ethnic dialogue starts with minority youths

Bishop Lawrence M. Wooten of the Ecumenical Leadership Council penned a letter in response to the racially motivated attacks on Chinese American high schoolers in Philadelphia (“Reducing hate crimes requires Black, Asian coordination,” Dec. 6). He condemned the violence and called for more Black and Asian collaboration — sentiments that I greatly support.

As an adult immigrant, I have lived in St. Louis longer than any other city. This is my chosen home, and I want to see our schools excel and our region thrive, which requires our siloed communities to come together in a more intentional and effective manner. In a community initiative to promote civic engagement among minority youths, we take a cohort of Black and Asian high school students to visit various government agencies, where they learn about local policy initiatives, addressing problems such as crimes and health disparity. The best learning moments happened when youths heard from each other’s lived experiences.