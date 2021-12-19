 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Letter: Interracial, ethnic dialogue starts with minority youths
0 comments

Letter: Interracial, ethnic dialogue starts with minority youths

  • 0
210729_DS_pressconference_0126

Caroline Fan, President and Founder of the Missouri Asian American Youth Foundation, holds up a proclamation that was passed unanimously by the St. Louis County Council to condemn hate crimes against the AAPI community in May 2021. Several leaders from groups held a press conference in response to St. Louis County Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan receiving racist harassment at a previous at a St. Louis County Council meeting earlier this week at the John C. Murphy Health Center on Friday, July 30, 2021, in Berkley. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

Bishop Lawrence M. Wooten of the Ecumenical Leadership Council penned a letter in response to the racially motivated attacks on Chinese American high schoolers in Philadelphia (“Reducing hate crimes requires Black, Asian coordination,” Dec. 6). He condemned the violence and called for more Black and Asian collaboration — sentiments that I greatly support.

As an adult immigrant, I have lived in St. Louis longer than any other city. This is my chosen home, and I want to see our schools excel and our region thrive, which requires our siloed communities to come together in a more intentional and effective manner. In a community initiative to promote civic engagement among minority youths, we take a cohort of Black and Asian high school students to visit various government agencies, where they learn about local policy initiatives, addressing problems such as crimes and health disparity. The best learning moments happened when youths heard from each other’s lived experiences.

We must persistently curate opportunities for interracial and ethnic dialogue and connection from a young age in order to heal racial wounds. At a recent rally, Christina Lu, the Philadelphia youth who heroically stood up against violence and hatred, called for actions including “bridging our communities.” We need the same in St. Louis. I echo Wooten’s call for dialogue and alliance; let us reach out, start a conversation, and see the humanity in each other. Let us confront stereotypes, bigotry and racism, and build alliances needed to solve the problems that affect us all.

Min Liu, Ph.D. • Richmond Heights

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News