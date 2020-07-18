Letter: Intrusive article dragged down McCloskeys’ character

I fail to understand the purpose of the Post-Dispatch’s extensive coverage on the behavior of Mark and Patricia McCloskey. Last Sunday’s article was a scathing portrayal of the couple and their history. I believe the story documenting their history of personal litigation was vindictive.
I also question the necessity of reporting about their neighbors and family. Is there nothing good to report about Mark McCloskey? And why print a copy of the birthday card he received from his parents? And I question the ethics of the Post-Dispatch publishing it. Is there any value in all this? I don’t think so.
However, I would like to see the newspaper devote more extensive reporting on the Black Lives Matter movement, like its history, mission and funding sources. I am not questioning the validity of the movement. I just want more information about it.
Ann Ludlow • Sunset Hills
