Letter: Intrusive article dragged down McCloskeys’ character
ExpectUs marches through the Central West End

Protesters hold up their hands and chant, "Hands up don't shoot!" outside the McCloskeys' house as they march through the Central West End in St. Louis on Friday, July 3, 2020. The group was calling for the resignation of Mayor Lyda Krewson and an end to police brutality. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

I fail to understand the purpose of the Post-Dispatch’s extensive coverage on the behavior of Mark and Patricia McCloskey. Last Sunday’s article was a scathing portrayal of the couple and their history. I believe the story documenting their history of personal litigation was vindictive.

I also question the necessity of reporting about their neighbors and family. Is there nothing good to report about Mark McCloskey? And why print a copy of the birthday card he received from his parents? And I question the ethics of the Post-Dispatch publishing it. Is there any value in all this? I don’t think so.

However, I would like to see the newspaper devote more extensive reporting on the Black Lives Matter movement, like its history, mission and funding sources. I am not questioning the validity of the movement. I just want more information about it.

Ann Ludlow • Sunset Hills

