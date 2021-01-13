Letter: Invasion was attempted overthrow by anti-Semitic mob

Regarding "Man in 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt during Capitol riot identified" (Jan. 10): For 125 years, the National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis has worked to get out and protect the vote. Combatting voter suppression is critical to our mission.

The Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill was one of the largest efforts of voter suppression in history. Tampering with the electoral process was a direct attempt to discount Americans' vote, regardless of whom they voted for. The National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis demands the immediate resignation or removal of President Donald Trump from office.

The domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol included people brandishing the Confederate flag, erecting a noose, and wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” T-shirt. This was the attempted overthrow of our government by anti-Semitic white supremacists. The president incited and encouraged this action.

Systemic racism is embedded in every facet of our country, and we demand that our elected leaders do better. We cannot trust that Trump will not incite more violence. He must be removed from office immediately.

Gail Eisenkramer • Creve Coeur