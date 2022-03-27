Letter: Invasive pear trees need to be cut down and replaced

The invasive, nonnative Callery pear tree invades intact habitats, roadsides, fallow fields and other areas, causing headaches for property owners and land managers. It also chokes out native trees and plants on which bees, butterflies, songbirds and other wildlife depend.
On April 26, St. Louisans have an opportunity to get a free replacement tree by cutting down a flowering Callery pear on their property and taking a photo of it. This “Callery Pear Buy-Back” event is organized by the Missouri Invasive Plant Council.
Linda Ballard • St. Louis County