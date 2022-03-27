 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Invasive pear trees need to be cut down and replaced

Pear trees in parking lot of medical office building at 522 N. New Ballas Rd. in Creve Coeur

Pear trees line the walkway and entrance of a medical office building at 522 North New Ballas Road in Creve Coeur on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

The invasive, nonnative Callery pear tree invades intact habitats, roadsides, fallow fields and other areas, causing headaches for property owners and land managers. It also chokes out native trees and plants on which bees, butterflies, songbirds and other wildlife depend.

On April 26, St. Louisans have an opportunity to get a free replacement tree by cutting down a flowering Callery pear on their property and taking a photo of it. This “Callery Pear Buy-Back” event is organized by the Missouri Invasive Plant Council.

Linda Ballard • St. Louis County

