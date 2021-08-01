Letter: Invest relief funds into fixing dysfunctional government

City recycling has been halted, and potholes and broken streetlights go unaddressed. These are the bare minimum services a local government should provide. Yet city leaders cannot agree on how to spend the American Rescue Fund money, a once-in-a-generation windfall for this city.

It is beginning to appear as if all of city government is dysfunctional. We have a chance to not just spend the rescue funds but invest them. St. Louis should invest them in a better managed city government, higher wages for city workers, and educational grants and professional development for them. They should also invest in financing for city worker first-time homebuyers, quality preschool child care and making employment with the city a sought-after position. These investments in the people working to keep St. Louis working would strengthen the entire community.