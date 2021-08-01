Letter: Invest relief funds into fixing dysfunctional government

The recent columns by Kevin McDermott (“Police paralysis, political dysfunction and a murder on a sidewalk,” July 25) and Antonio French (“Getting away with murder in St. Louis,” July 22) describe the dysfunction of our city’s policing and justice system.
City recycling has been halted, and potholes and broken streetlights go unaddressed. These are the bare minimum services a local government should provide. Yet city leaders cannot agree on how to spend the American Rescue Fund money, a once-in-a-generation windfall for this city.
It is beginning to appear as if all of city government is dysfunctional. We have a chance to not just spend the rescue funds but invest them. St. Louis should invest them in a better managed city government, higher wages for city workers, and educational grants and professional development for them. They should also invest in financing for city worker first-time homebuyers, quality preschool child care and making employment with the city a sought-after position. These investments in the people working to keep St. Louis working would strengthen the entire community.