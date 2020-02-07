Letter: Investigate Bidens through proper channels first

Were the concerns regarding Hunter Biden, Joe Biden and Burisma ever raised for investigation with the Department of Justice, FBI or another U.S. governmental authority? If so, by whom and what was the outcome? If not, why not?
It seems to me that these questions are fundamental to President Donald Trump’s recent impeachment issue. I am not aware that they have been seriously addressed or reported on.
Would following the appropriate process to initiate an investigation have prevented the current threat we are facing? Who is accountable for circumventing the appropriate process? Why hasn’t this question gotten extensive, public attention?
Kathy Doellefeld-Clancy • Kirkwood