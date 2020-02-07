Letter: Investigate Bidens through proper channels first
Letter: Investigate Bidens through proper channels first

  • 0
Jill Biden, Beau Biden, Hunter Biden

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. Hunter Biden is expressing regret for being discharged from the Navy Reserve amid published reports that he tested positive for cocaine. The Wall Street Journal reports that Hunter Biden failed the drug test last year and was discharged in February. In a statement issued Thursday, Oct. 16, Biden doesn't say why he was discharged. He says he's embarrassed that his actions led to his discharge and that he respects the Navy's decision.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

 Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Were the concerns regarding Hunter Biden, Joe Biden and Burisma ever raised for investigation with the Department of Justice, FBI or another U.S. governmental authority? If so, by whom and what was the outcome? If not, why not?

It seems to me that these questions are fundamental to President Donald Trump’s recent impeachment issue. I am not aware that they have been seriously addressed or reported on.

Would following the appropriate process to initiate an investigation have prevented the current threat we are facing? Who is accountable for circumventing the appropriate process? Why hasn’t this question gotten extensive, public attention?

Kathy Doellefeld-Clancy • Kirkwood

