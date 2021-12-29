 Skip to main content
Letter: Investigative reporting will die if Alden Capital buys paper
Letter: Investigative reporting will die if Alden Capital buys paper

Regarding “Hedge fund sues Post-Dispatch owner following rejection of takeover bid” (Dec. 15): I want to add my voice those readers who are against Lee Enterprises selling out to Alden Capital. I have been a Post-Dispatch subscriber since I moved to St. Louis 32 years ago. While I generally support the Editorial Board’s stance, it is the in-depth reporting of Missouri issues where the paper shines. If Alden Capital owns the newspaper, will we still see headlines that come only after months of reviewing computer records, bank records and trial transcripts? Would the shameful system of forcing minor offenders into debt and endless parole hearings have been exposed if the newspaper and Tony Messenger had not persevered for months to get the story known? Of course, the answer is no.

The Post-Dispatch must be allowed to continue its mission. Selling out to Alden will eventually lead to gutting the newspaper’s resources and to destroying its ability to provide the voice of democracy for the people of Missouri.

Please do not allow this to happen.

Tim Arnold • Ballwin

