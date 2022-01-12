Letter: Investing in trolley is like investing in video rental stores

In David Nicklaus’ column “Reviving trolley would be throwing good money after bad” (Jan. 6), he is correct that it’s time to cut the Loop Trolley’s losses. It drastically failed the market test. Believing that ridership will increase enough to make the trolley economically viable is the equivalent to believing in the tooth fairy. Investing more money in this failed venture is analogous to investing more dollars in Blockbuster Inc. stock in the belief that if you just purchase a few million more shares, people will return to Blockbuster in droves to rent movies.