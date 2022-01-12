 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Investing in trolley is like investing in video rental stores
An empty trolley car sits parked in the Loop Trolley garage next to Delmar Boulevard on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. There are five trolleys parked in the garage, two are ready for service and were in use before being shut down last year, a third is in the process of being certified for service and the other two are in reserve for future use. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

In David Nicklaus’ column “Reviving trolley would be throwing good money after bad” (Jan. 6), he is correct that it’s time to cut the Loop Trolley’s losses. It drastically failed the market test. Believing that ridership will increase enough to make the trolley economically viable is the equivalent to believing in the tooth fairy. Investing more money in this failed venture is analogous to investing more dollars in Blockbuster Inc. stock in the belief that if you just purchase a few million more shares, people will return to Blockbuster in droves to rent movies.

Dan Thornton • Des Peres

