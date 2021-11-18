Letter: Investment in infrastructure will harvest big returns

Regarding “Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd” (Nov. 16): The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes $550 billion in new spending for transit, roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure. It incorporates the five-year transportation reauthorization bill, and it provides an unprecedented investment in public transportation.

The package includes $39 billion to upgrade public transit systems nationwide. The allocations also provide money to create new bus routes and help make public transit more accessible to seniors and disabled Americans. According to the American Road and Transportation Builder Association, this legislation will provide $7.82 billion in state formula funds for highway, bridge and transit investment in Missouri over the next five years. This includes a 32% funding increase compared to fiscal year 2021. Missouri is slated to get $674 million to improve public transportation, which includes allowing public transit providers to apply for funding to transition their fleets to zero-emission vehicles.