Letter: Investment in infrastructure will harvest big returns
Missouri River bridge at Rocheport

On July 1, 2021, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission announced the selection of the Lunda Team, made up of Lunda Construction Co., Parsons Transportation Group, Inc., Dan Brown & Associates, and Hugh Zeng United, as the design-build contractor to replace the Interstate 70 Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport. (Rendering provided by the Missouri Department of Transportation)

Regarding “Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd” (Nov. 16): The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes $550 billion in new spending for transit, roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure. It incorporates the five-year transportation reauthorization bill, and it provides an unprecedented investment in public transportation.

The package includes $39 billion to upgrade public transit systems nationwide. The allocations also provide money to create new bus routes and help make public transit more accessible to seniors and disabled Americans. According to the American Road and Transportation Builder Association, this legislation will provide $7.82 billion in state formula funds for highway, bridge and transit investment in Missouri over the next five years. This includes a 32% funding increase compared to fiscal year 2021. Missouri is slated to get $674 million to improve public transportation, which includes allowing public transit providers to apply for funding to transition their fleets to zero-emission vehicles.

Federal funds are delivering, so now it’s time for Missouri to step up. Despite transit contributing more than $3 billion to the state’s bottom line annually and ensuring transportation accessibility to nearly everyone in every county, every day, Missouri continues to rank 45th in the nation with regards to transit investment. In fact, state funding has remained stagnant since 2018. Any increase could exponentially change the game on economic returns. The state needs to get back on track. Increased transit investment is a must for 2021.

Kimberly Cella • St. Louis

Citizens for Modern Transit

