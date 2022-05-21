Letter: Investors must hurdle challenges to get deals done

Regarding “5 things we learned from the Rams relocation documents” (May 16): The essence of this article perfectly describes the problems of getting major deals and projects done in St. Louis. While the article rightly points out that Rams owner Stan Kroenke never intended to stay in St. Louis, and did not negotiate in earnest, it also points out that developers and investors have to overcome the challenges of financing a deal; overcome the major political challenges at the local, regional, and state level; and survive all the negative media reports and second guessing. Despite these challenges, the Regional Sports Authority, St. Louis and Missouri put together a viable proposal to the Rams and NFL for a new stadium, and subsequently legal documents that ultimately led the NFL and Kroenke to offer $790 million to settle the lawsuit.