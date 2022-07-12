Letter: Invite Japan into security pact as China threat grows

Regarding “J apan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech " (July 8): Almost immediately after the assassination of Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, caustic criticism by Chinese leadership toward Shinzo Abe surfaced. Abe had been a strong advocate for Taiwan’s independence from China. Comments from Japan’s national legislature after his death said China may follow Russia’s lead in Ukraine with a similar invasion of Taiwan.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin knows that any incursion toward NATO countries would invite all-out war. That’s why he’ll go no farther than Ukraine, a non-NATO country, knowing it would have catastrophic repercussions. As a deterrent to invasion and welcome relief to America's closest ally in Asia, why not invite Japan to be a member of a NATO-like security pact? In an era of globalization as the world shrinks, location no longer matters, alliances do.