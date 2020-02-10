Letter: Iowa caucuses exemplify Democratic Party incompetence

Regarding “Amid irregularities, AP unable to declare winner in Iowa” (Feb. 6): Wait a minute. Iowa caucus mayhem? Surely, the evil President Donald Trump had a hand in this. And what about the Russians? Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, where are you? There may still be enough time between now and November for a second presidential impeachment run by the Democrats. Or were the Iowa caucuses simply a preview of the incompetence and confusion to be expected from today’s Democratic Party? I trust the Post-Dispatch editorial page is clearing space to explore this quagmire in depth.
Larry O’Neill • Kirkwood