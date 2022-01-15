Letter: Iran should get an ultimatum to stop nuclear program

Regarding the editorial “It turns out killing the Iran nuclear deal wasn’t such a good idea after all” (Dec. 22): As an American Jew, I fear that if Iran is not stopped immediately in its current quest to develop nuclear weapons, Israel and the Jewish people could face a second Holocaust.

Iran is getting ever closer to enriching enough uranium to develop nuclear weapons capable of causing mass destruction to Israel and the moderate Arab states in the area. Iran must be stopped in its tracks now, without further delay.

The bellicosity and lack of reason, bordering upon insanity by Iran’s ruling mullahs, knows no bounds. In my opinion, Iran is bent unequivocally and undeniably on destroying the Jewish state and other peace-loving people.

Iran should be given an ultimatum: Dismantle the nuclear program now or face U.S. and Israeli military action. I believe world peace depends upon it.

Gene Carton • University City