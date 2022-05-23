 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ireland has looser coronavirus controls than US. Why?

Regarding “Mayorkas tours border to prepare for asylum limits to end” (May 18): I recently returned from a vacation in Ireland, where there were very few coronavirus cases, at least when we visited. Ireland doesn’t require a test or proof of vaccination to enter the country. But everyone, including American citizens returning to the U.S., are required to have a negative test within 24 hours before entering our country. The vaccination record is never checked. I believe that’s amazing considering what is happening on our southern border. In my opinion, someone is making a lot of money off American citizens, and I wonder who that could be.

Thomas Byrne • Ballwin

