Letter: Ironic Hawley charging the protesters outside his home

Regarding the editorial “Hawley and Blunt deepen Missouri’s embarrassment by refusing to see Trump’s guilt” (Feb. 11): I find it ironic that Sen. Josh Hawley is ignoring the incriminating evidence in the impeachment trial while his wife is pursuing a criminal case against the leader of the group that protested outside his Virginia home. Hawley has said there is no evidence that would convince him of Donald Trump’s guilt. Yet he and his wife feel that the leader of the protest outside their home should be criminally charged because the protesters scared her with bullhorns and chalk messages on their sidewalk. To support action against this protest organizer and not pursue measures against Trump is beyond reason.