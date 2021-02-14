Letter: Ironic Hawley charging the protesters outside his home

Regarding the editorial “Hawley and Blunt deepen Missouri’s embarrassment by refusing to see Trump’s guilt” (Feb. 11): I find it ironic that Sen. Josh Hawley is ignoring the incriminating evidence in the impeachment trial while his wife is pursuing a criminal case against the leader of the group that protested outside his Virginia home. Hawley has said there is no evidence that would convince him of Donald Trump’s guilt. Yet he and his wife feel that the leader of the protest outside their home should be criminally charged because the protesters scared her with bullhorns and chalk messages on their sidewalk. To support action against this protest organizer and not pursue measures against Trump is beyond reason.
As a Missourian and U.S. citizen, I find it reprehensible that Hawley and others would dismiss testimony and spend their time during the trial reviewing paperwork, scoping out what other senators are doing, or tweeting about whatever is on their minds. Such lack of respect for this serious process and for those who suffered or died during the insurrection is unconscionable. We deserve better. If Hawley cannot live up to the duties of his position with honor and integrity, he should step down and let someone else do the job.