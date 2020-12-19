 Skip to main content
Letter: Irresponsible gun owners deserve severe punishment
Police investigate the scene of a triple homicide in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue in St. Louis on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Yellow evidence markers, usually used to mark spent bullet casings, littered the street. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

There was a crime brief in the Dec. 10 Post-Dispatch about a 13-year-old boy who shot and killed his cousin because an adult left a loaded gun where the teen could find it easily. That tragedy happened in Tennessee, but it could have been in any state with lax weapons laws like Missouri's. The article said the parents have been charged, but it didn't say with what offense.

I think these stories need to be given much more attention in order to educate the public — not just about these tragedies — but about how we, the people, are becoming more adamant about punishing gun owners who are responsible for these totally unnecessary deaths of children.

I hope the Post-Dispatch will devote more attention to these avoidable childhood tragedies. The gun owner should, at the very least, never be able to purchase a gun again. The parents should be punished severely in order to send a message to other gun owners to never, ever, leave a loaded gun where a child can find it.

Susan Cunningham • Pacific

