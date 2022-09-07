 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Irresponsible owner, gun laws factored in child's death

Khori Patterson and Lee Little

Khori Patterson, who police say died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 21 months old, is shown in a photo provided by his grandfather, Lee Little, left.

 Photo courtesy Lee Little

Regarding "St. Louis toddler who shot himself loved ice cubes and walks with grandpa" (Sept. 1): My outrage concerning this story is mixed with a profound sadness for little Khori Patterson's grandpa, and best friend, Lee Little. The fact is this tragedy would never have happened if gun owners followed simple safety rules.

I have a friend with a son about Khori's age, and I'm a great-grandmother of two precious children that age. Why should Missouri's children have to pay the price for lax gun laws written by legislators who owe more allegiance to their campaign donors than the families they are supposed to serve and protect?

I believe this tragedy is not an "accident." The person who made it easy for a sweet young boy to kill himself must be prosecuted to the highest extent of the law possible. Maybe careless gun owners will take their responsibility seriously if they face stiff punishment for the tragedies they create.

Susan Cunningham • Pacific

