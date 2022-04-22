Letter: IRS targeted tea party's tax-exempt status under Obama

The editorial " The IRS' inefficiency is by design. The GOP has been gutting it for years. " (April 17) seems to put the blame for lack of Internal Revenue Service funding on the Republicans, so they can protect high-end taxpayers. But one name should quell that theory: Lois Lerner, the agency's former director of exempt organizations.

In the leadup to the 2012 presidential election, several tea party groups and other tax exempt organizations were making strong inroads politically. Lerner, under the Obama administration, slow walked their applications for tax exempt status. The Internal Revenue Service is supposed to be an apolitical government agency. With that abuse of power it is no wonder Republicans would do their best to curtail the agency's funding. Why would Republicans want to fully fund an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service when it might, given the opportunity, target Republicans?