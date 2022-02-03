Letter: Is a 90-minute wait to see a doctor really unreasonable?

Regarding “Mother leaver St Louis ER before son see doctor — family billed $1,012” (Jan. 30): Health care is not free. The mother in the article was worried enough to take the child to the emergency room. I believe the article insinuates that no care was provided, but I believe that’s not true. The child was triaged and determined that the burn was not life threatening. The child then received a vital signs and wound assessment from a nurse. But the article said the child did not receive “any tangible medical benefits.” That medical evaluation is extremely important, since a fever or low blood pressure would have made the child’s condition more concerning. Is a 90-minute wait for a physician unreasonable during a pandemic?