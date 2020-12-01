Letter: Is being murdered more of a threat than the coronavirus?

Regarding Tony Messenger's Nov. 23 column, "Rural Missouri elected officials call out Parson’s double standard on local control": Messenger referred to this coronavirus as a "wave of death" in Missouri. Yet, I believe my chance of being gunned down in the city of St. Louis is greater than dying from the virus. As I write this, 241 homicides have been tallied in St. Louis.
Is this also a wave of death? The Democrats have run the city for seven decades and nothing changes. Maybe the Post-Dispatch should run a box at the top of the front page, like the newspaper does for the coronavirus numbers, to report shootings and killings.
D. Boyer • Dutchtown
