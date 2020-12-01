 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Is being murdered more of a threat than the coronavirus?
0 comments

Letter: Is being murdered more of a threat than the coronavirus?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Double shooting on North Grand

A police officer attaches crime scene tape to a pole with a memorial from another shooting as police investigate a double shooting at the corner of North Grand Boulevard and Montgomery Street in St. Louis on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. One person was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the chest. Both victims were transported to the hospital. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Regarding Tony Messenger's Nov. 23 column, "Rural Missouri elected officials call out Parson’s double standard on local control": Messenger referred to this coronavirus as a "wave of death" in Missouri. Yet, I believe my chance of being gunned down in the city of St. Louis is greater than dying from the virus. As I write this, 241 homicides have been tallied in St. Louis.

Is this also a wave of death? The Democrats have run the city for seven decades and nothing changes. Maybe the Post-Dispatch should run a box at the top of the front page, like the newspaper does for the coronavirus numbers, to report shootings and killings. 

D. Boyer • Dutchtown 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports