Letter: Is book-banning really legislator's top agenda item?

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column, “Effort to censor local libraries would set Missouri back two generations or more” (Jan. 16): I experienced a range of emotions, from mild shock to mild amusement, while reading that state Rep. Ben Baker (R-Neosho) wants to legislate censorship in public libraries. Apparently Baker is concerned that children might read something they are not supposed to. Oh my heavens.
Has Baker heard of the internet? If there are no computerized parental controls, kids can access anything from porn to sex to how to murder someone and potentially get away with it. All easily accessed from their homes with a few keystrokes and a mouse click or two.
And prison for librarians? This idea does not even deserve a response. Advanced civilizations usually do not feel the need for censorship. We rely on the common sense of the people to be educated and to educate their children, as they choose.
There are bigger and more concerning fish to fry in the state of Missouri, such as access to health care, children’s education and reducing violence in the cities. Maybe we could get rid of the bill where anyone who has a pulse can carry a dangerous weapon.
There are better outlets for Baker’s bill-writing desires. He should not drag our state down to his level.
Jerry S. Hutter • Florissant