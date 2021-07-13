Letter: Is Parson too busy to pardon an innocent man?

Regarding "Missouri governor not convinced longtime inmate is innocent" (June 24): Gov. Mike Parson won’t make freeing an innocent man from prison a priority. He has too many other things to do than to release a man who spent decades in prison for a murder he didn’t commit.

However, the governor DID find time to sign a law saying that diners may now order take-out liquor. He also found time to sign a measure limiting pandemic-related lawsuits. Anything to help keep business alive and humming.

Perhaps Kevin Strickland needs a business sponsor, someone who can point out a dollars-and-cents reason to do justice.

While we’re waiting for the governor to act like a human being, and for laws to be enacted around the country making it illegal to keep people incarcerated when they have been proven innocent, maybe authorities can let Strickland out on a 20-year work furlough.

Margaret Goodman • O'Fallon, Mo.