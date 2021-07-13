 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Is Parson too busy to pardon an innocent man?
0 comments

Letter: Is Parson too busy to pardon an innocent man?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin Strickland

FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Mo. Strickland is serving a life sentence for a 1978 triple murder that he claims he did not commit. (James Wooldridge/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)

Regarding "Missouri governor not convinced longtime inmate is innocent" (June 24): Gov. Mike Parson won’t make freeing an innocent man from prison a priority. He has too many other things to do than to release a man who spent decades in prison for a murder he didn’t commit.

However, the governor DID find time to sign a law saying that diners may now order take-out liquor. He also found time to sign a measure limiting pandemic-related lawsuits. Anything to help keep business alive and humming.

Perhaps Kevin Strickland needs a business sponsor, someone who can point out a dollars-and-cents reason to do justice.

While we’re waiting for the governor to act like a human being, and for laws to be enacted around the country making it illegal to keep people incarcerated when they have been proven innocent, maybe authorities can let Strickland out on a 20-year work furlough.

Margaret Goodman • O'Fallon, Mo. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports