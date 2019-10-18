Regarding “We need superhero whistleblowers to save us” (Oct. 6): The letter, of course, was highly critical of President Donald Trump and Republicans and lamented that “we don’t have any superheros to save us.” Just one thing was missing — some facts to back up her claims and to support her misplaced hope. Try these on for size folks:
• The CIA officer who filed a whistleblower complaint used secondhand knowledge to allege President Trump engaged in a quid pro quo to pressure the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Joe Biden’s family.
• The CIA officer, reported to be a registered Democrat, ran to House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff’s staffers with the allegations before alerting the intelligence community's inspector general.
• Schiff broke House rules by withholding the classified information from the minority members of the Intelligence Committee.
• President Trump released a transcript of his phone call to Zelenskiy, and it shows no explicit quid pro quo pressure.
• Testimony from special envoy Kurt Volker blew holes in Schiff’s narrative that Trump committed an impeachable offense.
• Schiff wanted to exclude non-committee members from questioning Volker, and Schiff barred State Department lawyers from participating in the closed briefing.
Doesn’t anyone now doubt the accuracy and legitimacy of the whistleblower’s complaint? Sad to say that in today’s upside down world, Republicans and conservatives are many times guilty until proven innocent.
Robert Wussler • Oakville