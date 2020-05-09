Letter: Is the county accurately reporting coronavirus deaths?

My son, Tom, may be one of the many uncounted victims. Tom was diagnosed at the DePaul emergency room on April 17 with COVID-19. Since he had no fever, he did not qualify for a test. He was very ill and had many other symptoms. They prescribed some medication, and he did gradually get better.
But I was upset that we would never know if he was positive. So on April 22, we went to Affinia’s drive-through testing in Jennings. They screened him by phone and did accept him for the test.
The following Monday, Tom said, “Mom, I still don’t feel right.” I found him deceased the next morning. When the St. Louis County Police Department called the county medical examiner, we still did not have his test results. The medical examiner’s office is so backed up, they are only taking on cases that look “suspicious,” and Tom did have other chronic health problems. No autopsy would be performed.
So, was he counted as a COVID-19 death or not? We did get the test results that afternoon from Affinia. They came back positive, but would Affinia be reporting his death?
A police officer we spoke to said he had been on two calls just like Tom’s the day before. One was a 78-year-old and the other a 35-year-old. Did they get counted? We are in an event when true statistics are so important.
Genevieve Binder • Spanish Lake
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.