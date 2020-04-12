Letter: Is the economy more important than our survival?


Regarding “Quarantining not worth the price of losing our rights” (April 4): The letter writer asks, “Is it worth tanking our economy, shutting down the country and ceding our constitutional rights?” The writer urges: “Wake up, America.”

I would like to ask the writer in return: Would it have been worth it if you lost a spouse, child, parent, grandparent or friend to C0VID-19?

Leslie Robb • Manchester

