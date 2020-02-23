Letter: Is the United States a dictatorship or a republic?
0 comments

Letter: Is the United States a dictatorship or a republic?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
2016 again? Trump rejects intel reports of Russian meddling

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

When I was a teacher, I taught about different types of government. In a dictatorship, there is no justice. The leader’s friends are not punished, and the dictator punishes those who are against him. Such lessons teach students to appreciate living in a republic, where justice and equality are valued. Today, it’s harder to see the difference between the two types of government.

In today’s America, if you tell the truth, and if it is a truth the leader doesn’t like, you are out of a job. Or maybe the leader will speak out against you, even while you are on the stand telling your truth.

If, however, you lie to the authorities to protect your leader, he will step in to protect you from punishment. The leader can make convictions go away for his friends.

This is being done right out on the open. Members of the leader’s party are not objecting. That’s the way it works in a dicta- …, oh wait, which type of government are we?

Your vote in November may determine that.

Marla Stewart • Old Monroe

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports