 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Isn’t Trump trying to pack the Supreme Court now?
0 comments

Letter: Isn’t Trump trying to pack the Supreme Court now?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Regarding “Trump and Biden face tough questions in simultaneous town halls” (Oct. 15): Many are asking if Joe Biden would pack the Supreme Court if he is elected. They should be asking President Donald Trump if he is trying to pack the Supreme Court now. If Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed, the court would have six conservatives and three liberals.

If Biden were to pack the Supreme Court with extra justices to boost the number of liberals, he would have to create four more seats. The news media should be asking Trump if he is trying to pack the court now with so-called conservative justices.

Kenny Branson • St. John

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports