Letter: Isn’t Trump trying to pack the Supreme Court now?

Regarding “Trump and Biden face tough questions in simultaneous town halls” (Oct. 15): Many are asking if Joe Biden would pack the Supreme Court if he is elected. They should be asking President Donald Trump if he is trying to pack the Supreme Court now. If Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed, the court would have six conservatives and three liberals.
If Biden were to pack the Supreme Court with extra justices to boost the number of liberals, he would have to create four more seats. The news media should be asking Trump if he is trying to pack the court now with so-called conservative justices.
Kenny Branson • St. John
