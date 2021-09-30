Letter: Israel’s missile defense protects innocent residents

Regarding “House OKs $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system” (Sept. 23): The St. Louis Friends of Israel would like to express our appreciation to the House members who voted to fund the Israeli Iron Dome defensive missile system. In 2021, Iron Dome reportedly intercepted and destroyed thousands of rockets and artillery shells launched from Gaza.

If not for Iron Dome, Hamas would have reduced some Israeli residential areas to rubble. It is solely a defensive system, protecting the lives of Jews, Muslims, and Christians who reside in Israel.

The House funding bill passed with overwhelming bipartisan support. The opposing votes included well-known Democratic members of the so-called progressive “squad,” such as Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Missouri’s Cori Bush.

We hope that Rep. Bush will listen to her constituents who have family living in Israel and to others in her district who support Israel, to understand why she should support U.S. funding for Iron Dome.

Traci Goldstein • St. Louis County