Letter: Israel, Saudis have different accountability systems

Regarding the editorial “ In effort to please Israelis and Saudis, Biden compromises his own bedrock beliefs ” (July 11): As regional director of the Heartland Anti-Defamation League, I disagree with the editorial’s analysis of President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, particularly in calling them both “notorious rights-abusing nations.” These two nations have drastically different human rights records and processes for accountability.

Israel is a democracy where citizens and non-citizens, Jews and non-Jews, have rights under the law. In my opinion, the Editorial Board’s labeling of Israel in this manner is inaccurate and divisive. President Biden’s trip to the region continues the nonpartisan tradition of using U.S. leadership to promote peace between Israel, Palestinians and the wider Arab world. This should be welcomed, not impeded.