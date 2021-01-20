Letter: Issues that inspired the Capitol mob must be addressed

Regarding "Trump sees power as private property — a habit shared by autocrats throughout the ages" (Jan. 19): On Nov. 8, 1923, a mob of one thousand disaffected, unemployed nationalists converged in Munich, Germany, and tried to violently overthrow the state government. Adolf Hitler was one of the mob leaders and was sentenced to prison. Less than 10 years later, the duly-elected Reichstag in Berlin granted the ex-con Hitler the powers of a dictator.

Hitler rose to power because of conditions that fostered fascism: income inequality, corruption and anti-Semitism. Hitler and his co-conspirators went to jail then, but the conditions that emboldened them persisted, leaving fertile ground for their rise to power.

We can jail all who supported or participated in our own Beer Hall Putsch on Jan. 6 at the Capitol, but unless we address the underlying issues, a future Hawley-type figure will enter the White House to finish the job that the Trump-incited mob tried to start.