Letter: It is time to end the filibuster and enact the John Lewis Voting Rights Act

As we approach the one-year anniversary of the assault on the Capitol, and as the House Select Committee advances its investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection, one thing is clear: The thugs who temporarily prevented Congress from fulfilling its constitutional duty of confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory were not the only subversives who attempted to overturn the 2020 election. The list is long and includes prominent members of the Republican Party in Congress who encouraged others to participate in the bungled coup d’etat.

Not all Republicans are seditious, but the scarce few who refuse to embrace the party’s dark underbelly are typically shunned by a political faction littered with crazed conspiracy theorists and purveyors of Donald Trump’s big lie. Should they regain control of Congress in the 2022 midterms, it may be too late to halt America’s march toward autocracy.

The electorate, shackled by measures in a number of states which make it possible to improperly sway elections, must be unencumbered to function legitimately. It is time to end the filibuster and enact the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021. Our democracy may not survive otherwise.

Jim Paladino • Tampa Bay, Fla.