Letter: ‘It is what it is’ but we can still change it for the better

Regarding “Trump on COVID death toll: ‘It is what it is’” (Aug. 4): President Donald Trump’s quote, “It is what it is,” was a gut-punch and hardly inspiring words given our present plight. I’m glad that was not the attitude of the leaders who preceded Trump.
We are blessed that President Franklin D. Roosevelt did not leave it like it was after being elected. Missourians should be proud that President Harry Truman stepped up, at great personal cost, to integrate the military. We all have benefited from the interstate highways constructed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. We all should be thankful that President John F. Kennedy did not decide to say, We choose not to go to the moon because it is hard. President Lyndon B. Johnson sought to end poverty. President Ronald Reagan helped orchestrate the downfall of the Soviet empire.
We should all give homage to these ordinary people who did extraordinary things because they did not have Trump’s “it is what it is” attitude. Perhaps another phrase is more appropriate: It is what we make it. If we speak up and do our part, we can effect change. Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt, Josh Hawley and Rep. Ann Wagner’s silence has helped make it what it is. As history writes about these times, our hope should be that they say: It was what it was, but we changed it.
William Brown • Eureka
