Letter: It matters a great deal who we will elect president

In the letter, “Everyday life is unaffected by who serves as president” (Aug. 26), the writer claims it doesn’t matter which candidate is elected president; people will not be affected.
I disagree. I think this election matters a great deal.
The presidential election will answer some questions: Will we have affordable health care that covers preexisting conditions? Will we have jobs with a living wage? Will we work toward racial justice? Will we have a U.S. Postal Service? Will we reform immigration in a humane way? Will Social Security and Medicare survive if we eliminate the payroll tax? And finally, will we be able to return to work and school safely by listening to scientists?
The Republican National Committee has no platform and no plans to deal with these issues other than to trust that President Donald Trump will take care of us and the country. To that I say: Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.
Susan Adkisson • Kirkwood
