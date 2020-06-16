Letter: It’s about time Confederate romanticizers get over it
Regarding “Editorial: Confederate names on military bases are unacceptable. They should go.” (June 13): Slavery has tainted leaders and institutions throughout the history of this country from Washington to Lincoln and beyond. So, it seems clear to me that we will never, on the basis of racism alone, be able to eliminate memorials and statues of slave owners unless we are willing to eliminate everyone. And that is just not going to happen.

What we can agree to do, and must do immediately, is eliminate all memorials and flags honoring traitors who led and fought for a rebellion against the Union. Those who cling to a romanticized version of the Confederacy are the ones who need to “get over it.” It is about time.

The Rev. John Vogler • St. Louis

