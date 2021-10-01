Letter: It’s callous to blame immaturity as cause of SLU suicides

I’m dismayed at the thoughtless and insensitive letter (“Some college students lack maturity to be there” Sept. 27) about the suicides at St. Louis University. Placing blame on lack of maturity, poor parenting, coddling, and even faulty admission standards is absolutely appalling.

The second most common cause of death in young adults of college age is suicide. That should be enough said.

Friends and families of the victims have been devastated by the sudden loss of life of loved ones in their prime. They do not need to be subject to mindless criticism from know-it-alls who, it seems, walked up hill both to and from school in their youth.

Everyone involved in the lives of these individuals surely wishes that they could have recognized the need and acted to prevent these deaths. The university has responded to help the community try to deal with this horrific loss of life and to provide support and awareness. Hopefully in the future, this will help identify and help other students who might also quietly harbor the despair that led to these heart-breaking catastrophes.

John Bonacorsi M.D. • Creve Coeur