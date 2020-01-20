Letter: It's dangerous when a president has too much power

The concept is that our country remains free because there are checks and balances to avoid the illegal assumption of power. It is dangerous to our country when any president has control of too many levers of power. In the case of President Donald Trump, it appears that he controls Attorney General William Barr, who is making every effort to support Trump’s position.
Another lever of power is Sen. Mitch McConnell, who withheld a vote on a Supreme Court justice nominee Merrick Garland for almost a year and has refused to bring to the Senate floor many bills that have been passed by the House. McConnell consults with Trump as to how to conduct the impeachment trial. The legislature is supposed to be one of the three arms of our government, not an arm of the president.
Hopefully, Chief Justice John Roberts will oversee a fair trial and will have enough control of the process so that all of the facts can be presented. Then all senators can make an informed decision and vote their own sense of justice for the country.
All citizens, without blind loyalty to their political party or their conservative or liberal ideology, should be interested and concerned with the result of this trial. Our institutions and our freedom are at stake here.
Seymour Krout • Frontenac