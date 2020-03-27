Letter: It's first-time gun buyers panicking to arm themselves

Regarding the letter “Toilet Paper Not Only Thing Flying Off The Shelves” (March 21): The writer of this letter is responding to the article “Gun Sales spike across the nation” (March 17). The writer says “Frenzied gun owners … are stripping the shelves bare.”
Gun owners don’t need to strip the shelves bare. We already have our guns. After checking with several gun stores, I believe that the frenzied buying is due to first-time gun buyers, those anti-gun people who have come to the realization that if the worst happens, you are your own first responder.
Eugene Hanneke • Ellisville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!