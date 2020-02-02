Letter: It’s no wonder the U.S. has made so many enemies

Sixteenth-century mystic Teresa of Avila was reported to have complained to God, “If this is how you treat your friends, no wonder you have so many enemies.” This quote reminds me of the dilemma we find ourselves in with the behavior of President Donald Trump.
While watching the Senate impeachment proceedings, I found myself saddened and ashamed that yet another country has had to suffer at the hands of one man acting in my name. Listening to testimony, data and speeches, I was struck by the awareness that not enough is being said about the consequences of Trump’s actions, the damage to Ukraine. Watching the Senate proceedings, I found myself in league with Teresa of Avila, only I say about myself, my country, and my president: If this is how we treat our friends, no wonder we have so many enemies.
Sister Denise Sausville • Kirkwood