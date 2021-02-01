 Skip to main content
Letter: It’s not GOP senators’ job to say what is constitutional
Letter: It's not GOP senators' job to say what is constitutional

Regarding “Rand Paul: Impeaching Trump ‘antithesis of unity’” (Jan. 26): Someone needs to explain to Republican senators that it is the responsibility of the judicial branch to determine what is constitutional. The senators don’t even do their own jobs and don’t need to be voting on what is or isn’t constitutional.

Donald Trump was impeached by the House while he was still in office, but then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed the trial off like he did with Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination in 2016. For once, senators should honor the oath they took, but I doubt they would even consider that.

Ric Haberstroh • Ferguson

